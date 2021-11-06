Women's business networking event to be held in Leamington

Event panel left to right: Cllr Kam Kaur, Isabella Moore, Sarah Windrum, Moira-Ann Grainger, Stacey Calder. Photo supplied

A women's business networking event is due to be held in Leamington.

Women from local businesses and politics are putting a call out to women across Leamington and Warwickshire to join a networking evening on November 11.

Themed around business and politics, the event aims to provide a space for residents to meet with women in senior roles.

Stacey Calder, a local businesswoman who is convening the event, said: “From my professional work running a business network, I know that 90 per cent of anything is getting good people in the same room as each other.

"We’d love to see you at this event.

"Most of all it is a chance to meet and mingle with like-minded people: stay for as little or as long as you like.”

Speakers include Isabella Moore CBE, first female president of the British Chamber of Commerce, small business owner and CWLEP Chair Sarah Windrum, WCC Cabinet Member for Economy Cllr Kam Kaur, leader of Warwick Town Council Cllr Moira-Ann Grainger, with the event convened by Stacey Calder of the Business Success Network.

The event is hosted by Warwick and Leamington Conservative Women’s Organisation.

Frances Lasok, co-chair of Warwick and Leamington CWO, said: “Over the last few months I’ve seen how there are huge numbers of people in Leamington who’d be fantastic in local politics but haven’t taken that first step yet, because they haven’t been asked or see it as not being something for them, and too often these people are women.”

Andrew Day, leader of Warwick District Council, said: “Locally, we need more voices from Leamington, which for too long has been under-represented in terms of local politics.

"I know from my own work that there are so many women in Leamington running business or local initiatives and these are exactly the type of people we need to see on the council.”

The event will be participant-led focussing on networking, with tickets priced at £5 to include a glass of prosecco.