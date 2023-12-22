Wootton Wawen couple help raise thousands of pounds for children's charity with event in honour of their son

The money raised at the event brought the total amount that Nikki has raised for Winston’s Wish to £28,000 – building on the £16,000 she raised in 2013 by running the London Marathon for the charity.

A couple from Wootton Wawen have helped raise thousands of pounds for a children's charity with a gala event.

Nikki Thompson and Dave Hughes organised the event in aid of Winston’s Wish, which helps children, teenagers and young adults as they face grief for the first time.

Nikki’s son Oliver died in 2010 at just under three years old and the event was organised to celebrate what would have been his 16th birthday. The family lived in Dorridge, Solihull, at the time of the accident.

The gala event helped raise thousands of pounds for Winston's Wish. Photo supplied

Around 100 people attended the event at Stratford Park Hotel and Golf Club, with Oliver’s brother Seb, now 18, also attending.

The evening featured a dance, band and three course dinner, which was followed by an auction and raffle to raise further funds for Winston’s Wish.

It brought the total amount that Nikki has raised for Winston’s Wish to £28,000 – building on the £16,000 she raised in 2013 by running the London Marathon for the charity.

Nikki said: “It has been 13 years since we lost Oliver and as he would have been 16 this year, we wanted to do something positive to remember him.

Sarah Armstrong and Nikki Blackhurst at the event in aid of Winston's Wish. Photo supplied

“My partner David found the venue and we discovered quickly that we had a lot of connections with it. I’m a teacher and have taught the children of some of the staff at the venue.

“We had a great text from a friend after the event who said it was the best night they have had in years and how it was a lovely way to celebrate Oliver’s life.

“His brothers Will and Seb are now 21 and 18, with Will at university and Seb joining us on the night at Stratford Park.

“Winston’s Wish is an amazing charity and they really do support the children and families that are left behind.

“As a teacher I come across a lot of children who experience bereavement and charities like Winston’s Wish are important in helping them work through that grief.

“We had an amazing band on the night called Bloc Off The Wall and the frontman for the band is Adam Isaac, from The Voice.

"They were incredible and added to a truly special evening.

“I would like to thank everyone at the Stratford Park Hotel for their hospitality and thank everyone who joined us to make it an evening we will never forget.”

Beverley Haynes, general manager at Stratford Park Hotel and Golf Club, said: “We have known Nikki for many years and we are proud to have been able to host this important event.

“The event has raised an incredible amount for an important cause providing support across the UK for young people who may be facing grief.

“It was wonderful to see the venue full on the evening and these are the kinds of events we really do love to host at Stratford Park.”