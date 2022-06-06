Work begins on new village hall for village near Kenilworth

Work has begun on a new village hall in Burton Green.

Work is underway to create a new hub at the heart of Burton Green

Deeley Construction has begun work to build the new village hall, ‘to provide a modern and energy efficient facility’.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new village hall is a five-minute walk from the previous site and will be a modern equivalent to the former building, with a high-quality commercial kitchen, abundance of natural light and office facilities among the improvements.

Burton Green Village Hall is a charity and run by volunteers, including 12 trustees who oversee its management, and welcomes hundreds of users every week.

The existing hall will remain open until the new facility has been completed and will continue to deliver its valued programme of community activities.

The project is funded by HS2 Ltd and work is expected to be completed in November 2022.

Burton Green Village Hall has been designed by David Benn from VB Architects and the trustees have been supported by David Dumbleton MBE, Senior Partner at Rotherham & Co Solicitors.

Cheryl Wall, chair of trustees for Burton Green Village Hall, said: “It’s exciting to finally see work start on our new village hall. We have worked extensively with our partners over the past decade to get to this stage.

“After a lengthy process, we selected the site for the replacement village hall and the associated outdoor space will help us to expand our services, particularly with hosting events such as village fetes.

“We will have expanded parking facilities, including electrical charging points, and the area around the hall will be landscaped.

“Burton Green Village Hall is at the heart of our community. It’s used by the parish council, residents’ association, Women’s Institute and a wide range of other groups, including our wine club, stitch group, toddler group, dance academy and many more.