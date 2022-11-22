‘Work hard but enjoy life’: Elderly residents in Leamington pass on their valuable life lessons to youngsters

Residents at a care home in Leamington have been passing on their advice to the younger generation as part of a nationwide initiative.

Residents at Care UK’s Care UK’s Priors House, on Old Milverton Lane, have been sharing advice about jobs, hobbies and family life to young volunteers from the Kissing It Better charity as part of a new intergenerational project – Wisdom Booths.

The Wisdom Booths initiative sees Care UK homes across the UK share their advice with younger generations after a national survey found 88 per cent of people nationwide are grateful for what they’ve been told by their elders and 56 per cent will always rely on them for advice, regardless of how old they are.

The pearls of wisdom at Priors House included 95-year-old resident Edwards Proctor’s advice to “be sensible with your money, but also remember to enjoy life”.

Another resident at Priors House, 93-year-old resident Eunice Shorthouse, added: “work hard at your ambitions” and to “never lose sight of your roots”.

Eunice added: "Speaking to the children really brought a smile to not just mine, but everyone's faces. Interacting with younger people always reminds me of my youth".

Francine Summers, home manager at Priors House, said: "Intergenerational relationships have shown to be incredibly fulfilling, as they give younger and older generations a chance to learn from one another. These connections can be especially helpful for older people as they can provide a sense of purpose and spark discussions about their childhood."