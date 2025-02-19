Work is taking place to improve road safety around Kenilworth School

Kenilworth Town Council is working with Kenilworth School & Sixth Form and transport planning consultants The Transportation Consultancy (‘ttc’) to seek to improve road safety near the School.

Since the new School opened in September 2023, it has been clear that road safety on Glasshouse Lane, Dencer Drive and surrounding roads needs improving.

The safety of young people entering and leaving the School, and the safety of all road users, is put at risk by the current arrangements, highlighted by one serious incident in the last few months of 2024.

In 2023 the Town Council created a Task & Finish Group of local councillors to work with the School and appropriate representatives of Warwickshire County Council to try to resolve the problems that had been created.

The review by ttc, which is based in Leamington, will look at what more can be done.

Ttc will carry out surveys of the roads close to the School and will advise on options available to improve road safety and promote walking, wheeling and cycling to school.

The project is funded by Kenilworth School and the town council – the latter using funds from the Community Infrastructure Levy, which is provided by developers to improve infrastructure as a result of local residential and non-residential development.

Councillor James Kennedy, the leader of Kenilworth Town Council, said: “We’ve observed for ourselves the problems, and heard the continuing concerns of students, staff and parents at the School, and also local residents.

"‘Having already worked with the county council, we’re delighted to be working with the School and ttc to see what more can be done to improve road safety.”

Darren Nicholas, the headteacher of Kenilworth School, added: “‘As Headteacher of Kenilworth School & Sixth Form, ensuring the safety of our students and all road users is paramount.

"‘We are committed to working closely with Kenilworth Town Council and ttc to continue to improve road safety around our school.

"Together, we aim to implement solutions that not only safeguard our community but also promote sustainable travel options.”

It is expected that ttc’s recommendations will be available later this spring.

This will enable the town council and the school then to discuss the options with the county council to agree the best next steps.