Work is underway to refurbish play area in village near Leamington - which includes a new aerial slide

The play area will be closed during construction.

Refurbishment work is currently being done at a play area in a village near Leamington.

The work is taking place at the play area in Sabin Drive in Weston under Wetherley – with it expected to reopen later this summer.

Refurbishment work is taking place at the play area in Sabin Drive in Weston under Wetherley. Graphic supplied by Warwick District Council

Advertisement

Advertisement

The play area will feature a new aerial slide, swings and a new ‘butterfly panel’ – with some of the existing play equipment.

The toddler play area will also have new rubber safety surfacing.

Construction is expected to be completed by the week of August 7.

Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood, said: “It’s so important for our villages to have modern, exciting facilities within walking distance, so it’s wonderful to see this play area being developed with new and existing equipment that will appeal to all ages.

Refurbishment work is taking place at the play area in Sabin Drive in Weston under Wetherley. Graphic shows the new toddler area. Graphic supplied by Warwick District Council

"I look forward to seeing it open this summer.”

Advertisement

Advertisement