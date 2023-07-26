Work is underway to refurbish play area in village near Leamington - which includes a new aerial slide

Refurbishment work is currently being done at a play area in a village near Leamington.
The work is taking place at the play area in Sabin Drive in Weston under Wetherley – with it expected to reopen later this summer.
The play area will feature a new aerial slide, swings and a new ‘butterfly panel’ – with some of the existing play equipment.
The toddler play area will also have new rubber safety surfacing.
Construction is expected to be completed by the week of August 7.
Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood, said: “It’s so important for our villages to have modern, exciting facilities within walking distance, so it’s wonderful to see this play area being developed with new and existing equipment that will appeal to all ages.
"I look forward to seeing it open this summer.”
New pathways are set to be installed around the play area after the school holidays.