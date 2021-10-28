Work on £2.5million civic centre and library in Whitnash nearly completed

The new civic centre in Whitnash almost complete. Photo supplied

The building of a £2.5 million civic centre and library for Whitnash is expected to be completed in the next few days

It will include a multi-use sports hall, library, community café, meeting room and offices for Whitnash Town Council (WTC).

This week, WTC announced the facility will soon be up and running.

The scheme has been funded thanks to contributions from Warwick District Council, Sport England, Warwickshire Country Council and a public works loan.

Crowdfunding raised an additional £20,000 for things such as landscaping, parking, electric vehicle charging points and bike racks.

When open the library service will relocate from Franklin Road into the new building.

The sports hall will have two badminton courts for hire, be available to hire as a space for classes and groups, and for hosting shows, plays and concerts. Many local exercise groups have already signed up to hire the hall.

Independent cafe operator Blenz Café will be operating the new café on the site. This is a new venture for Charlotte, a local resident, who will be serving coffee, tea and soft drinks, and sourdough toasties along with pastries and cakes.

As part of the project, the two football pitches and rugby pitch at Acre Close Park have been reseeded and renovated.

The skate ramp has also been moved and improved, along with the fitness outdoor exercise equipment.

Whitnash Town Council are also working to secure a grant to reinstate the measured mile at Washbourne Fields in the near future.

Local contractors, Deeley Construction, are now into the final phase of resolving small snags before the key hand over this week.

WTC will then begin furnishing the building before setting up the library service and café ready for the grand opening, whch is taking place on November 17.

Residents are being invited to join the town council for the event, which ill run between 5pm and 7pm.