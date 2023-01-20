The scheme will involve construction of a new cycle track alongside the east side of Kenilworth Road between Binswood Avenue and Northumberland Road and a new signed cycle route along Beauchamp Road and Binswood Avenue between Leamington Spa town centre and Kenilworth Road. The main phase of works will take place between January and mid-April.

Construction of a new cycle route on the Kenilworth Road in Leamington Spa is due to start on Monday 23rd January.

The scheme will involve construction of a new cycle track alongside the east side of Kenilworth Road between Binswood Avenue and Northumberland Road and a new signed cycle route along Beauchamp Road and Binswood Avenue between Leamington Spa town centre and Kenilworth Road.

Advertisement

Crossing points will also be upgraded to provide facilities for both cyclists and pedestrians.

The K2L cycle plath between Leamington and Kenilworth.

Advertisement

The main phase of works will take place between January and mid-April.

Some of the traffic signals upgrade works and other elements, which are subject to statutory consultation in February, are expected to be delivered in a second phase in the summer.

Advertisement

Residents will receive regular scheme updates and these will be available online at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycling/cycle-route-schemes-consultation/6

The Kenilworth Road Cycle Route is the first section of an ambitious Active Travel project to provide a 5km walking, wheeling and cycling route that will connect Kenilworth and Leamington Spa (K2L).

Advertisement

The K2L scheme is part of the County Council’s programme to improve and extend the network of walking and cycling routes in and around Warwickshire’s towns.

The aim is to create a safe and attractive environment for walking, wheeling and cycling, so that they become the natural choices for shorter journeys and outdoor recreation in Warwickshire.

Advertisement

Future plans are set out in the draft Warwickshire Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan which can be viewed online here https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycling/developing-warwickshires-cycle-network/3

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, Cllr Wallace Redford, said: "I am pleased to see that work is getting underway to deliver this key cycle link and I am very grateful to local residents and stakeholders who provided comments on the original proposals last Autumn.

Advertisement

"We have reviewed the designs and looked in detail at the feedback.

”This has enabled us to make a number of changes and refinements to the original proposals.

Advertisement

“Some of the changes are being included in the current construction works, whilst other elements will be subject to further consultation.

"This key cycle link will contribute towards our ambitions to develop comprehensive cycle route networks in Warwickshire’s main towns and make cycling a natural choice for local journeys, helping to reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality, tackle congestion and support physical activity".

Advertisement

More detailed information, including scheme description and latest plan, is available online at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycling/cycle-route-schemes-consultation/6 .

Advertisement

The latest road works information is also available online here https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadworksmap

The scheme is funded by Warwickshire County Council and the Government’s Getting Building Fund through the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Advertisement