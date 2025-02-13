Work set to start on Kenilworth's new Wetherspoon pub
The plans to turn the former Poundland site into a Wetherspoon pub were granted permission in March 2023 after a ‘discrepancy’ led to plans in 2022 being withdrawn.
Despite getting the go ahead by Warwick District Council, the plans for the former shop site sparks mixed public views – with some against the plans.
The pub chain is now set to invest around £2million on the site.
Now nearly three years since the plans for the pub were first revealed, work is due to start next week.
Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “The company is to start development work on its new pub in Kenilworth on Monday (February 17).
“ We are looking forward to opening the pub, though there no opening date as yet.
“Wetherspoon believes the pub will be a great asset to the town and be welcomed by people in Kenilworth.”