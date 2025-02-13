Work set to start on Kenilworth's new Wetherspoon pub

By Kirstie Smith
Published 13th Feb 2025, 12:47 BST
Work is due to start this month at what will be the new Wetherspoon site at 18-24 The Square in Kenilworth town centre. Picture courtesy of Google Streetview.placeholder image
Work is due to start next week on the new Wetherspoon pub in Kenilworth.

The plans to turn the former Poundland site into a Wetherspoon pub were granted permission in March 2023 after a ‘discrepancy’ led to plans in 2022 being withdrawn.

Despite getting the go ahead by Warwick District Council, the plans for the former shop site sparks mixed public views – with some against the plans.

The pub chain is now set to invest around £2million on the site.

Now nearly three years since the plans for the pub were first revealed, work is due to start next week.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “The company is to start development work on its new pub in Kenilworth on Monday (February 17).

“ We are looking forward to opening the pub, though there no opening date as yet.

“Wetherspoon believes the pub will be a great asset to the town and be welcomed by people in Kenilworth.”

