The work is expected to take three months to complete.

Work is due to start on a £610,000 upgrade to the sewer network in Long Itchington next week.

The project is part of Severn Trent’s wider work in the county, where it’s investing £17.9m replacing more than 15 miles of water and waste pipes.

Severn Trent says the investment in Long Itchington will reduce the risk of flooding, and provide the local community with a reliable, updated sewer network fit for the future.

The company also met with those living in the area last week at a community meeting, updating them of the project and how Severn Trent will be working in the area and giving locals the chance to ask questions about the work.

Shannon Currall, community communications officer at Severn Trent said: “This project is vital for the local community, as the work we’ll be doing will see the risk of flooding during heavy rain and storms, massively reduced, and homes and streets protected.

"We had a great turn out from the local community, with lots of great questions and interest from those who will benefit, so we’re really looking forward to starting work, so everyone can enjoy the benefits.

“This project is one of many that we’re doing across Warwickshire, where we’re heavily investing in the local networks to help make sure the network is fit now, and for future generations, especially as we face into challenges from climate change, and population growth.”

Severn Trent will first start work in Long Itchington next Monday (July 24), and is expected to take around three months to complete.

Work will begin on a private field adjacent to Southam Road, before then moving onto Stockton Road, where there will be traffic management in place from August till October.

“A lot of the work to start will be on a private field, but every effort has been made to reduce any disruption by our work throughout,” said Shannon.

"When it comes to working on Stockton Road in August, there will be traffic management in place to keep everyone safe, but we’ll be working as quickly, and efficiently as we can.