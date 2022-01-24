Work starts on controversial rural housing development near Warwick

The Union View development site in Hatton Park. Photo from Google Maps.

Work has started on a controversial housing development next to Hatton Park near Warwick.

Taylor Wimpey's proposals for the Union View development of 150 new houses next to Hatton Park were approved back in 2020 after a lengthy planning process and an appeal by the developer to a planning inspector - but residents still have concerns regarding road safety around and access to the site.

Back in 2019 - when the proposals finally went before Warwick District Council's committee after they were first submitted in December 2017 but withdrawn a few months later - Stephen Halliday, who lives in Birmingham Road near the site, spoke at the planning meeting about his concerns and those of others living nearby.

He said: "I sincerely request that members of this planning committee visit the site on a normal weekday during the peak periods and take time to imagine what this section of the A4177 would be like with the proposed access issues added from the construction/visitors entrance, the permanent entrance, the usual rush of motoring school runs, the activity of the very busy petrol station and in addition to consider that this route is often used as a diversion route by motorists if there are accidents and incidents on the motorway.

"On behalf of Birmingham Road residents I commend you to consider the alternative access option that have been presented by objectors who are greatly concerned about the impact on local residents' wellbeing."

Mr Halliday was concerned that "over a distance of 430m there will be five junctions onto the Birmingham Road. One at Ugly Road Bridge, two traffic routes at the Shell Garage, a new entrance for the development and the current roundabout into Hatton Park."

He was also worried that "through the creation of a third lane is proposed for the new development entrance the increase in traffic movements and delays would result in an unacceptable increase in noise and air pollution to the local residents".

He also said that "the development will create a difficult and dangerous right turn," adding: "Cars will predictably drive left onto the A4177 then use the Shell garage as a natural turning point thus leading to further chaos within the petrol station and that the new permanent access will also lead to distress to the horses which are stabled opposite."

Talking to The Courier and Weekly News this week, he added: "I personally have grave safety concerns for the location of the temporary construction/sales entrance as people trying to cross the road by the Shell garage will be walking behind stationary HGV’s waiting to turn into the site blind of any incoming traffic.

"The general road crossing for the residents of Birmingham Road is already dangerous, comments that the works at Stanks Island will improve matters may be true but the safety issue is the constant flow of vehicles doing 40mph.No consideration on pedestrian safety has been put forward by this application.

"I also have grave concerns of children running across the road at Ugly Bridge Road which I see as a predictable scenario if this development is approved.

"For the temporary entrance, 200 metres of frontage hedgerows will be unnecessarily cut down when there is an alternative safer entrance for pedestrians at the old Hospital Road.

"It is stated that it will take between ten to 15 years for the planting to become established to an acceptable height.

"This now compounds light pollution to noise, dust and air pollution matters affecting the local residents."

Residents were also concerned about the increase in traffic and strain on local amenities the development would have.

Taylor Wimpey has confirmed the preparation work for the development is now underway.

A spokesman for the developer said: "“We are preparing to start work at our Union View development in Hatton and currently anticipate that the first homes will be released for sale later this year.”