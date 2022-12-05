The work is expected to be completed late next year.

A new healthcare facility is being created in Lillington to bring together different health professionals and communities services.

Following approval of planning permission, work has now started on the new building. The development will create a new build two storey, modern, low carbon healthcare facility and will integrate primary care services alongside a range of community health teams to support increased access to vital services.

A new healthcare facility is being created in Lillington to integrate different health professionals and communities services. Photo supplied

Deeley Construction will be undertaking the construction on behalf of partners from South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust and their subsidiary company SWFT Clinical Services, Warwick District Council and Coventry and Warwickshire’s Integrated Care System.

The work is expected to be completed in November 2023.

Adam Parchment, physiotherapy outpatient pathway lead at South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am delighted to be a part of this exciting project and enhance the healthcare offering for communities in Lillington.

"Working with partners is enabling us to create a facility that will bring together different services and develop new pathways for patients which are personalised to their needs.

"This will help us improve outcomes for patients, as well as help to signpost to other services.”

