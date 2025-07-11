Work to demolish disused Leamington multi-storey car park will start soon
Warwick District Council (WDC) has said the demolition, being carried out by contractor DSM Demolition Limited, will start on Monday July 21 and is due to be completed by early December.
The council has said that to carry out this work safely, a section of the surface car park will be temporarily closed to allow for the secure dismantling and removal of building materials from the site.
Due to the works and hoardings in place to keep the area safe, the adjacent surface car park will be limited to 32 spaces.
Further information, including alternative places to park is available here: https://orlo.uk/nQvvH
Over the next two or three years, the council will extend the adjacent Covent Garden surface car park in Russell Street and reopen the underground level of the multi-storey car park to create an additional temporary 120 parking spaces.
The multi-storey car park was closed in February 2023 due to it having ‘concrete cancer’ and no longer safe for use.
The council had planned to demolish the structure and replace it with a new, larger multi-storey car park and a new headquarters with a few luxury apartments attached.
This was to be part of another ongoing scheme involving the sale and demolition of its Riverside House headquarters in MIlverton Hill, which is being replaced with a new housing estate.
These plans for the Covent Garden site have since been scrapped and instead proposals have been discussed to replace it with a community wellbeing centre.