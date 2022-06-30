Workers gearing up to take on 180-mike challenge in aid of a Warwick children's charity

In training for their cycle ride, Samuel Attwell, Lee Whiting, Cory Winstanley, Dean Attwell, Chris and Patrick Shuker. Photo supplied

Workers are preparing to take part in a 180-mile bike ride from York to Warwick next month to raise money for a Warwick Children’s charity.

The team from Oakland International will be raising funds for Molly Olly’s Wishes as part of the charity’s 10-year anniversary celebrations.

With a fundraising target of £7,500, making up team ‘Oakland and Friends’ are Oakland International co-founder and group CEO Dean Attwell and his son Samuel, Oakland’s CEO of contract logistics Shaun Foley, HR director Cory Winstanley and chief operating officer Lee Whiting, and central IT system’s Chris Shuker and brother Patrick, and new Oakland team member Tony Banks.

“Our aim is to raise as much money as possible for Molly Olly’s Wishes, a fantastic charity providing support for children with life-threatening or life-limiting conditions and their families.” said Dean.

Molly Olly’s Wishes launched by Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw in 2011 following the loss of their daughter Molly, has since gone on to support thousands of children around the country.

The charity supports children with terminal or life-threatening illnesses and their families. It helps with emotional support and donates wishes, therapeutic toys and books to children directly and through hospitals across the UK.

Tim and Rachel chose York as the starting point as it was one of the last holidays they all spent together as a family with Molly.

Dean added: “Anybody who has been touched in any way by the life of a person with cancer will know the catastrophic effects and suffering that this creates.

"Molly Olly’s make a real difference and due to the coronavirus pandemic they have struggled to raise funds like so many other wonderful charities with fundraising events cancelled.

“This bike ride will be a real challenge for us, but we are committed to achieving our goal whilst raising funds for this fantastic charity.

"Thank you for anything you can give, no matter how big or small, and know that it will make a genuine difference to so many children.”