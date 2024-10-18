Workshops to share the story of the spectacular Lights of Leamington event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two workshops to tell the story of a spectacular past Leamington event which is being brought back to the town in a new form are being held this month.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whittle Productions is hosting the workshops about the Lights of Leamington and to explore the role light has for our communities and faiths in Leamington.

Information gathered from these events will feature in a new Switched on Stories exhibition which will take place in February 2025 as part of a new and re-invented community lights festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim of the exhibition, which has been made possible thanks to National Lottery players through The National Lottery Heritage Fund, is to preserve memories and memorabilia from the Lights of Leamington festival, which took place in Jephson Gardens from 1951 to 1961.

The Lights of Leamington 1955 Jephson Gardens Gateway. Credit: Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum

David Clargo and Carole Sleight from Whittle Productions with Councillor Mini Kaur Mangat are hosting the first event at Whitnash Civic Centre on Saturday October 26 from 3pm to 4.30pm.

Cllr Mangat said: “I’m delighted to be part of the Switched on Stories oral history project.

"Across different cultures, light represents hope, celebration, and connection, and this project beautifully highlights how it serves as a symbol of unity and shared traditions within Leamington's rich tapestry of communities."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carole Sleight of Whittle Productions promotes the workshops with Cllr Mini Mangat. Picture supplied.

The second Switched on Stories event is a free diya lamp making workshop at The Sydni Centre on Tuesday October 29.

Families and carers with children aged six and over can drop in from 10am to noon and design and paint a lamp, which will feature in the Switched on Stories exhibition.

If you would like to volunteer or for more information visit www.whittleproductions.co.uk/switched-on, email [email protected] or call 07768 617081.