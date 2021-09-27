World champion at the age of just eight - how Irish dancers from Rugby shone brightly on the world stage

Eight-year-old Willow Bourne (left) took the title of u7 primary World Champion with her classmate Sinéad McCreedy (also eight) taking second place.

Young Irish dancers from Rugby shone brightly on the global stage at the recent world championships.

Ten dancers from the Phoenix Academy of Irish Dance, based in Rugby, travelled to London to compete against the best dancers in the OPIDF World Irish Dance Championships.

Eight-year-old Willow Bourne took the title of u7 primary World Champion with her classmate Sinéad McCreedy (also eight) taking second place.

Faye Taylor, 13, from Long Lawford achieved second place in the u13 primary world championship with classmate Chiarna Hudson coming in sixth.

Sinéad McCreedy also achieved fourth place in the u9 Intermediate World Championship and classmate Konstance Konotey took ninth position.

The group's youngest dancer, five-year-old Katelyn Cartwright, took second place in her grade competition which the dance academy described as 'quite an achievement for such a young dancer'.

The follow dancers also achieved amazing solo grade results: Meeka Ellis (8), Sophie Kondrciuk (7), Olivia Kondrciuk (9) and Shay Ellis (13).