World class lawn bowlers to compete in international event in Leamington this month

By Oliver Williams
Published 13th Jun 2024, 11:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
World class lawn bowlers will compete against each other in an international event at Victoria Park in Leamington this month – and spectators can watch for free.

England will take on Scotland, Ireland, Jersey and Wales from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 for the British Bowls International Series.

The event will mark the return of international bowls to Victoria Park following the great success of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth

Games in which England won a record number of medals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A poster for the event.A poster for the event.
A poster for the event.

All of the in the event matches will be played using World Bowls and Commonwealth Games disciplines.

Read More
Cultural mix at Armed Forces Day in Warwick will provide important history lesso...

Bowls England’s chief executive Jon Cockcroft said: “The atmosphere at Victoria Park during Birmingham 2022 was truly inspirational and the quality of sport on show was awe-inspiring.

"We’re proud to be hosting this year’s British Bowls Championships and International Series and would urge anyone to come down for free to witness the skill on show from the best bowlers across Britain.”

To register for a free ticket visit bowlsengland.com/British-Bowls

Related topics:LeamingtonVictoria ParkIrelandScotlandWales