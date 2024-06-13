World class lawn bowlers to compete in international event in Leamington this month
and live on Freeview channel 276
England will take on Scotland, Ireland, Jersey and Wales from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 for the British Bowls International Series.
The event will mark the return of international bowls to Victoria Park following the great success of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth
Games in which England won a record number of medals.
All of the in the event matches will be played using World Bowls and Commonwealth Games disciplines.
Bowls England’s chief executive Jon Cockcroft said: “The atmosphere at Victoria Park during Birmingham 2022 was truly inspirational and the quality of sport on show was awe-inspiring.
"We’re proud to be hosting this year’s British Bowls Championships and International Series and would urge anyone to come down for free to witness the skill on show from the best bowlers across Britain.”
To register for a free ticket visit bowlsengland.com/British-Bowls