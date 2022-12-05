World Cup 2022: England superstar Jude Bellingham has link to Leamington FC

The 19-year-old midfielder’s dad Mark played for Brakes between 2008 and 2010 and is one of the club’s most prolific goalscorers of all time

England’s World Cup 2022 superstar Jude Bellingham has a link to Leamington FC.

The 19-year-old midfielder’s dad Mark played for Brakes between 2008 and 2010 and is one of the club’s most prolific goalscorers of all time

On Leamington FC’s website there is a section which pays tribute to Mark’s efforts as a striker for the club.

AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 04: Jude Bellingham of England controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

It says: “Put simply, Mark Bellingham is probably the most prolific Brakes goalscorer of all time, certainly of the modern era.

"Signed from our big rivals at the time, Stourbridge, his strike partnership with fellow new boy Luke Corbett accounted for 70 of the 114 league goals scored by Leamington as they won a fifth promotion in nine seasons.

“'Bello' netted six hat tricks during that memorable season, including two in the final two games, and he continued his astonishing ratio as Leamington lined up in the Southern League Premier Division in 2009/10 for the first time in 24 years, and he finished his time at the New Windmill Ground with nearly a goal a game.

"[He was ] a real non-league goalscoring legend who certainly left his mark on Leamington.”

Mark Bellingham takes a penalty for Leamington FC. Image credit: www.leamingtonfc.co.uk

Jude himself, who was born in Stourbridge, has credited his father as one of his first footballing heroes..

The teenager sensation is having a fantastic world cup and will line up with his Three Lions teammates against France in the quarter finals of the tournament on Saturday night.

Mark Bellingham playing for Leamington FC. Credit: www.leamingtonfc.co.uk

