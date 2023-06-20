A world-famous automotive company has opened an office in Warwick to be closer to the regional supply chain.

Continental, which is best-known for the manufacture of tyres, has taken space at the University of Warwick Science Park’s Innovation Centre on the Warwick Technology Park.

Founded in 1871, the technology company employs around 200,000 people worldwide and develops technologies and services for sustainable and connected travel

Left to right: Mark Turner (Continental), Nasreen Djema (Continental), Roehan Olivier (Continental), Jane Talbot (University of Warwick Science Park), Noman Rangwala (Continental). Photo supplied

The new office in Warwick will be used predominantly for the company’s customer facing team in the region to service major clients based in the area, such as Jaguar Land Rover.

Nasreen Djema, of Continental, said: “Our first motivation to move to the region was to be close to our client-base.

"Warwickshire and the wider area has a very strong automotive sector and we wanted to have an office at the heart of that.

“We are a forward-thinking, innovative company and we wanted an office that reflected that, which made the Warwick Innovation Centre perfect.

“There are other companies based here that work in the same field, which is exciting, and we also have opportunities to grow within the building over the coming years.”

Continental joins 40 other tenants at the Warwick Innovation Centre, which offers flexible space for businesses to be able to expand quickly.