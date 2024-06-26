World famous Red Arrows will be flying east of Rugby this Saturday - here are the details on how to see them

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Royal Air Force’s world famous aerobatics display team, the Red Arrows, will be flying about 10 miles east of Rugby this Saturday (June 29).

Now in its 60th year, the Red Arrows stunt team has earned itself a prominent place in popular culture.

This year, the team is using nine Hawk T1 aircraft to perform at several events over the summer.

