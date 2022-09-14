World-leading landscape photographer Charlie Waite to give talk in Leamington next month

Valensole II Provence France. Photo credit: Charlie Waite

World-leading landscape photographer Charlie Waite will give talk in Leamington next month.

The Leamington Spa Photographic Society will host the event titled Behind The Photograph at All Saints’ Parish church – its new meeting venue - on Tuesday October 4 from 8pm.

Charlie Waite is the owner and founder of Light and Land, the UK’s leading photographic tour and training company.

He is known for his “painterly" approach in using light and shade.

In 2007, he established the highly popular Landscape Photographer of the Year competition.

Leamington Spa Photographic Society member Helen Ashbourne said: “Don’t miss this superb opportunity to view our beautiful world as seen through the eyes of a master.”