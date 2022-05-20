‘World’s fastest blind-man’ from Southam launches revolutionary ‘smart kane’ device to help visually impaired people

Steve Cunningham, 'the world's fastest blind man on land, sea and in the air.'

An inspirational Southam businessman who has broken speed records on land, sea and air, has launched a revolutionary new product to enhance the mobility of visually impaired people.

Blindvision managing director Steve Cunningham, 59 and a father of two, says his WeWALK ‘smart cane’ device and its accompanying app will be useful for blind or visually impaired people who are either waiting to be given a guide dog or who can use the device to complement the work of their canine helper.

WeWALK detects above-ground obstacles with ultrasound while still retaining the standard white cane’s ground feedback, it is voice and touchpad controlled and uses clock directions, destination tracking, and low-vision mapping to help with navigation.

Steve Cunningham with the WeWALK device.

It also provides voice feedback for the user when they walk past shops, restaurants and other locations and information about public transport.

Steve found himself totally, and irreversibly blind when he was just 12 years old.

But went on to play for the England Blind Cricket team.

He trained with Aston Villa, then fulfilled his lifelong ambition by leading his English blind football team to the World Cup.

He then set himself an audacious challenge - to become the fastest blind man on the planet.

He powered to two world speed records on land and sea, then took to the air and found international media fame as the world’s first blind pilot.

He also plays golf and has a handicap of 14.

He said: “I see no disability in my total lack of sight, but I take pride in sharing true vision, which many sighted people fail to recognise."

As an international speaker, Steve inspires and motivates businesses, organisations and the education sector both nationally and internationally with audiences of all ages.

His story takes audiences on his journey from despair to success with his core message being that anyone can break barriers; that the path to true success is in your mind, and not your ability or environment.