Officers are continuing to still searching for 33-year-old Aaron who has gone missing from Kenilworth. Photos supplied by Warwickshire Police

The mum of a man who has been missing from Kenilworth for two months has issued a plea for him to get in touch or come home.

Warwickshire Police said it is growing increasingly worried about Aaron.

He was reported missing on December 24, 2024, and was last seen on December 10, 2024, in Coventry.

Aaron’s mother, Gillian, provided this message for Aaron: “You are so loved. Please get word to us, or come home.”

Aaron, 33, from Kenilworth, is described as a white man around 5ft 9in in height with cropped brown hair and a medium build.

He was last seen clean shaven and is believed to be wearing dark clothing, possibly joggers, and possibly a hooded jacket. He may also have this rucksack with him.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Mike Brennan said: “Aaron has been missing for over two months now, and we are growing increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

“If anyone knows where Aaron is, I would urge you to get in touch.

“Aaron, if you’re reading this, drop us a line and let us and your family know that you’re OK.”

If anyone sees Aaron, they are urged to contact the police on 999 as soon as possible.

If anyone has any information that could help officers locate him, they can make a report using Warwickshire Police’s online portal by going to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/ or by calling 101 quoting incident 170 of December 24.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling: 0800 555 111.