You better watch out for festive trolls in Dunchurch this Christmas

Harry Potter, Shrek and Pinocchio have all made the cut in previous years
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 18th Dec 2023, 09:39 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 09:40 GMT
If you’re visiting Dunchurch this Christmas, you better watch out for festive trolls.

As is the seasonal tradition, the statue in the village centre has been transformed into Poppy from the comedy film Trolls.

The 15ft-high memorial to Lord John Scott, who died in 1860, is a Christmas target for sneaky pranksters, who have dressed the statue up in characters including Harry Potter, Shrek, Pikachu and Pinocchio over the years.

