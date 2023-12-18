Harry Potter, Shrek and Pinocchio have all made the cut in previous years

If you’re visiting Dunchurch this Christmas, you better watch out for festive trolls.

As is the seasonal tradition, the statue in the village centre has been transformed into Poppy from the comedy film Trolls.

