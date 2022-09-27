Young dancers from Rugby dance school put town on the map at World Irish dancing championships

Young dancers from a Rugby dance school helped put the town on the map at the OPIDF World Irish dancing championships in London.

The dancers from the Phoenix Academy of Irish Dance collected a range of trophies and high positions at the international event held between September 23-25.

Two nine-year-old dancers - Sinéad McCreedy and Willow Bourne, both from Rugby - competed in the highest level against dancers from all over the world. Sinéad came fifth and Willow third in the girls' u10 open category - both taking home world globes.

"Both girls are extremely hard working and have been training all year for this event, which clearly paid off," said Rebecca Forster, who runs the dance school.

Willow (left) Sinead (right) with their Worlds globes

Advertisement

"Both Willow and Sinéad where also crowned u10 2-hand World Champions."

Other dancers from the academy who danced in the preliminary championships also received fantastic placements.

Amaya Atherstone, 12, won the u12 beginners championship and the u12 treble reel competition, making her u12 double preliminary World Champion in her category.

"Amaya has only been dancing for around six months but her hard work and determination never faltered," said Rebecca.

Advertisement

Sinead (left) willow (right) celebrating their wins

Konstance Konotey, eight, won the u8 intermediate championship which makes her u8 preliminary world champion.

Several other dancers achieved podium placements in their preliminary competitions:

Meeka Ellis - fourth primary championship Shay Ellis - fifth primary championship Chloe Medcraft - fifth primary championship Faye Taylor - fifth intermediate championship

Advertisement

Rebecca added: "And not forgetting our youngest dancers Orla Holyoake, age four, placing ninth - and Kittie-Rhi Boyd, age eight, placing 15th both in beginners category."