Young dancers from several counties battle it out in competitive Rugby festival
Dancers from across several counties descended on a Rugby school to battle it out in a special festival.
Jaide’s Troupe Day Competitive Dance Festival took place last weekend.
Jaide Ellery-Martin, Principal of Jaide’s Stage Studios, organised the annual troupe day festival at Ashlawn School.
Participating schools took part performing ballet, tap, modern, acro/gymnastics, song and dance, lyrical, commercial and contemporary in various age groups and categories, competing for gold, silver, bronze and 4th place medals.
All performers were awarded certificates and a written feedback report for the teachers.
The festival is judged by an industry professional adjudicator, who provides each performer with positive, encouraging and constructive feedback, and who also chooses her personal choices for trophies.
Jaide said: “We had a really friendly and enjoyable day with all schools showcasing amazing talent.
"For me personally, my newest and youngest recruits performed for the first time in the ‘Baby Category’ and were just delightful.
"All my students showed their excitement performing amazingly and achieving fantastic results. I couldn’t be more proud right now.”
Jaide praised all the volunteers who work hard months in advance to make the festival a success.
She added: “Huge congratulations to every single student who not only achieved wonderful results overall, but we were also awarded two lovely trophies.”