Young farmers in the Rugby area convert leftover Christmas trees into thousands of pounds for charity

Young farmers in the Rugby area have helped convert leftover Christmas trees into thousands of pounds for charity.

Brandon and Wolston Young Farmers Club raised just over £3,600 through a variety of fundraising efforts, the main one being the collection of Christmas trees which people in and around Rugby left on their doorstep for them to collect.

At its annual Harvest Supper on October 23, the club handed over a cheque for £3609.18 to Barbara Clutton and Di Weaver from The Farming Community Network (FCN).

"We are so proud to raise money for others who need it," said a spokesperson for the young farmers.

Speaking about the FCN, they added: "Examples of just some of the work they do include advising those who are finically struggling and helping support farmers who are shut down with bovine tuberculosis.

"FCN run a confidential, national helpline and e-helpline which is open every day of the year from 7am to 11pm and their volunteers provide free, confidential, pastoral and practical support to anyone who seeks help within the farming community."

Every year, Brandon and Wolston YFC choose a new charity to raise funds for and this year they are raising funds for the Air Ambulance.

They will be again doing their annual Christmas tree collection again this year - information on this will be published on their social media pages.

If you have an interest in farming, agriculture or the countryside, the club meet on a Wednesday evening at 8pm and do a range of activities. Their membership age range is 10-28 years.