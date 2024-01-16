Young Kenilworth residents invited to take part in twinning project with French commune
Young people in Kenilworth are being invited to take part in a twinning project with a French commune.
The Kenilworth Twinning Association (KTA) is looking for young people aged from 13 to 15 to become correspondents, who will keep in contact with other teenagers in the Paris suburb of Bourg-la-Reine.
They can stay in touch with the French teenagers however they choose whether that is via letter, email, video call or social media.
Pippa Austin, of the KTA, said: “This project truly epitomises what the Twinning Association is all about and we hope there will be many young people interested in taking up this opportunity.”
Those who are interested can contact the KTA’s chairman by calling 07932 163725 or emailing [email protected]