Young man dies and two seriously injured after road collision in Binley

“This is a tragic loss and our thoughts are with the man’s family”

A man has died and two people are seriously injured following a single-vehicle collision in Binley.

It is believed the Land Rover driver was heading from Brinklow towards Coventry last night (November 23).

Despite the efforts of emergency services, one of the passengers sadly died.

Two people are seriously injured.

The man’s next of kin has been informed.

Two others who were in the vehicle remain seriously injured.

Inspector Michael Huntley from Warwickshire Police said: “This is a tragic loss of a young life and our thoughts are with the man’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are now asking for anyone who witnessed this collision, or who saw the Land Rover in the general area at that time to speak with us as we work to find out exactly what happened.