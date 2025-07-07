Young Mithra’s amazing 62km cycle ride around the Rugby area raises funds for important causes

An amazing eight-year-old school pupil has cycled 62 kilometres around the Rugby area to raise funds for important causes.

Mithra Sathiyamurthi, a pupil from Abbots Farm Junior School, completed the cycle ride from Rugby Railway Station, around several villages in Warwickshire before returning to Rugby town centre, to raise funds for her school and the Friends of St Cross Platinum Anniversary Appeal.

So far she has raised £800 which will be split equally between The Friends and her school.

Mithra’s headteacher at Abbots Farm Junior School, Gemma Webb, said: “We are very proud of Mithra for taking on this cycling challenge and raising money for the school and a great local charity.

"She is a pupil who embodies all of our school values all of the time but this challenge has especially shown her 'resilience' and 'healthy body and mind'.

"At Abbots Farm, we also promote supporting local charities and the importance of social responsibility, so while I am thrilled that Mithra has chosen to donate some money to our school, I am even more thrilled that she has chosen a great local charity to donate to as well.

"Furthermore, the money Mithra has raised for school will go towards supporting our school's eco-committee work which Mithra is an active part of. What a great example of an Abbots Farmer she is!”

Willy Goldschmidt, president of The Friends of St Cross, said: “We are delighted to hear that Mithra was so successful in taking on this challenge and that she has chosen to support both her school and The Friends Appeal.

"The appeal aims to raise at least £70,000 to celebrate the 70 years since the charity was founded.

"The first major project which the appeal will support is the purchase of a second ultrasound machine for the maternity and gynaecology services in Rugby. This will reduce the number of patients that have to travel to Coventry for their scans.

To help Mithra continue to exceed her goal you can donate on-line at the website bit.ly/4kyuGVy - or you can find out more about the Friends of St Cross on www.fsx.org.uk