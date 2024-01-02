Young Muslims call for urgent Gaza-Israel cease-fire at Leamington peace event

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association East Midlands (AMYA) held the Voices for Peace event at the Baitul Ehsan Mosque in Adelaide Road on Saturday (December 30).

Young Muslims have held an event in Leamington at which calls were made for an urgent ceasefire in the Gaza-Israel conflict.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association East Midlands (AMYA) held the Voices for Peace event at the Baitul Ehsan Mosque in Adelaide Road on Saturday (December 30).

The event was attended by Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western, town and district councillor Bill Gifford, Andy Smith from the Justice for Palestine Campaign in Leamington, Dr Martin Bean, the president of the Jewish Reform Community, and various other guests.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western speaking at the event. Picture supplied.

Respected dignitaries spoke about the plight of Palestinians and the immediate need for a cease-fire to establish peace in the region.

The Voices for Peace initiative has been initiated by the head of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad, in light of the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

His Holiness has been a strong voice in advocating global peace through the lens of absolute justice for two decades.

Speaking to an audience of around 50 attendees at the event, Mr Western said: “Of course, we know that this catastrophe, this war, this tension hasn't just arisen since October 7.

"It has been going on for 75 or more years.

"But you know, we should know that 30 years ago, we remember back in 1993 that there was a period of hope with the Oslo accords.

"It was a time when it seemed as though there was an opportunity to bring about a resolution to the tension to the conflict.

"We were promised for many years a proper solution, but all too often that has been a topic of rhetoric.

"In the seven years I have been in parliament, I have really not seen any conviction or determination to address this on the international stage.”

Cllr Gifford added: “In the face of the horrific violence over the last few months, it is clear that lasting peace is the only way to guarantee the dignity and security which the Palestinians and the Israelis deserve.”