Young Rugbeians encouraged to enter Rotary's art competition

The competition and exhibition – to be held at St. Andrew’s Church, aims to encourage Rugby’s young artists to show their talents off to the town.

The competition is open to students from years 7 through to 13.

Students can enter the competition through their art tutor or individually by applying by email to [email protected]

Entry forms need to accompany the work and be at St Andrews Church on Thursday June 30, between the hours of 10am and 2pm.

The exhibition will be open at St. Andrew’s Church from July 4 until July 17 from 10am until 2pm.

Prize giving is at 12.30pm on Saturday, July 16 at the church.

Judges will consider technical merit, content and composition, imagination and style.