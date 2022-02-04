Young Rugbeians invited to submit their paintings and drawings for sculpture celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen and Prince Philip on a visit to Rugby many years ago. Photo from the Advertiser's archives.

Rugby's primary school pupils are invited to contribute to a unique art project set to celebrate the Queen' s Platinum Jubilee.

The arts development team at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum is behind the project, which will see a giant rugby ball decorated with designs from primary pupils across the borough.

Brightly-coloured paintings and drawings are required, with plans to use dozens of the designs to decorate the six foot by four foot rugby ball.

Once complete, the ball will take pride of place in the town centre, ready for the jubilee celebrations.

The sculpture forms part of the interestingly-named 'Rugby's Got Balls' project, launched to celebrate the Rugby World Cup in 2015.

Five rugby ball sculptures went on display in the town centre, with schools, colleges, community organisations and local artists contributing to the designs.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee rugby ball looks set to replace the sculpture in the Swan Centre ahead of the four days of national events to celebrate the jubilee in June.

Paintings and drawings can be emailed to [email protected], delivered to Rugby Visitor Centre or posted to Queen's Platinum Jubilee Schools Art Project, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, Little Elborow Street, Rugby, CV21 3BZ.

Cllr Howard Roberts, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for leisure and wellbeing, said: "The Queen's Platinum Jubilee marks a historic milestone in Her Majesty's reign and we're all looking forward to celebrating the jubilee across the borough.