Young Rugby dancers celebrate exam success after long delay caused by pandemic

The young Rugbeians kept up the dance school's 100 per cent pass record.

Jaide Ellery-Martin of Jaide’s Stage Studios said was delighted to receive her students’ International Dance Teachers Association (IDTA) exam results after such a long delay.

The principal of the Rugby College-based dance school said: “It’s been over two years since we were last able to hold any presentations since the pandemic being closed for so long, and my students have worked tirelessly to be able to take their long awaited exams given that they only had a short time to prepare.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was lovely and so rewarding for me to see such happy, joyous faces.”

“170 exams were taken with our 100 per cent pass rate maintained, 50 out of 52 graded exams received the highest marking bracket of ‘Honours’/’Distinctions’.

"I really could not be more proud and they are a credit to me and their parents.