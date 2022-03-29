Young Rugby mum's heart-breaking final message before she died of Covid inspires fundraising campaign to help her grieving family

Louise Tisor

A heart-breaking final message from a Rugby mum just before she died of Covid has inspired a fundraising campaign to help her grieving family.

Louise Tisor died at the age of just 34 after testing positive earlier this month.

Now her friends are appealing for help to support her young family as they come to terms with the tragedy.

Louise Tisor with her partner Ian Gardner

The former teaching assistant lived in Paradise Street with her partner Ian Gardner and her three children - Jacob, Lusia and Coyle - and two stepchildren, Callum and Kian.

Close friend Laura Johnson has set up an online fundraising page, adding: "Louise’s last message to Ian on the morning that she passed was ‘look after our children’.

"We can all help in making sure Ian has the financial means to do this."

Louise and her partner both tested positive for Covid at the beginning of March but seemed to be fine.

Callum, Lusia, Kian, Jacob and Coyle

A couple of days later, Louise said she had a heavy and tight chest so she went to St Cross to try to get something for it.

They sent her to the University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire where they said that her oxygen levels were low.

"Even then she seemed fine and kept apologising for being away from everyone," said Laura.

Her oxygen levels went up and down over the next few days but on March 9, they fell to a worrying level and the doctors wanted to put her into a medically induced coma the next day.

Louise Tisor with her friends

"Louise knew how poorly she was and was able to send final texts to her mum and to Ian" said Laura.

"She sent a message to Ian saying that she was sorry and that she didn't have the energy to fight and for him to look after the children, she loves them so much"

She died that afternoon on March 10.

Laura said: "Ian was just going to start a new job but now he has had to withdraw from that and is a single dad. We want to raise money so he does not need to worry about money while he and family grieve.

Speaking about her friend, Laura described the former Ashlawn School pupil as 'the life and soul of every occasion' and 'the most caring and considerate person you could meet'.

"I do not think I have come to terms with it myself," she added.

"The reality of it suddenly hits me at random times and it is hard to understand.

"Now I want to focus on fundraising to make sure that she can be at peace and that her family can be OK.

"She lived and breathed for her children, Jacob, Lusia and Coyle, as well as being an amazing step mum to Callum and Kian.

"Losing their mum at such young age is absolutely heartbreaking, and having spoken to the family, I would love to raise as much as we possibly can in order to support Ian with immediate living costs and also setting up trust funds for the children so that they can continue having the life Louise would want them to have.

