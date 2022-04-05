Young Rugby racing star receives international attention after organising huge event to raise funds for Ukraine

Young Jarleth is already a racing star.

Jarlath Sayer, who goes to school in Rugby, already shows promise as a future racing driver – competing in countless go karting races and having industry experts comparing him to a young Lewis Hamilton.

And when he heard of the plight of the people of Ukraine he was determined to do something.

He said: “I was really sad when I heard about what is happening in Ukraine and I really wanted to do something to help them.”

He and his family approached Rye House in Hertfordshire – the track Lewis Hamilton used to frequent.

And an exciting Le Mans style event has been organised for June 28 – all to raise funds for the UNCHR’s Ukrainian appeal.

The event will see 26 teams competing, with professional racing drivers and celebrities also present.

A state-of-the-art racing simulator will also be there on the day – offering members of the public the chance to test their racing skills from the safety of the side of the tracks.

A raffle will also be held, with organisers welcoming any company wishing to donate prizes to contact organiser Mark Garrett at [email protected]

The event has already attracted the attention of the national press and many famous figures in racing – including people from the Mercedes Formula 1 racing team.

To learn more, visit www.supportukrainekartingevent.com