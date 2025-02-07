Young Warwick go-karting champion has overcome dyslexia and autism challenges

By Oliver Williams
Published 7th Feb 2025, 12:49 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 09:36 BST
A Warwick boy has overcome the challenges of autism and dyslexia to become a go-karting champion.

The father of 12-year-old Jack Baker, has said his son’s passion for motorsport has enabled him to find success, confidence and friendships.

Jack’s dad Josh said: “When Jack’s racing karts, he’s relaxed and happy.”

Jack was eight years old when he began karting at Mr Karting @ Adventure Sports Warwick.

Warwick go-karting champion Jack Baker in action. Picture courtesy of Josh East Photography.placeholder image
Warwick go-karting champion Jack Baker in action. Picture courtesy of Josh East Photography.

The change in him was immediate and profound and behind the wheel of a kart he found focus. Soon, motorsport became more than just an activity for him.

His natural talent quickly shone through and in 2024, at just 12 years old, he swept the Junior Pro categories, winning the Winter, Summer, and Autumn Sprint Series titles.

He also set a lap record and earned the title of overall Junior Pro Champion, becoming the overall champion across all classes.

These achievements earned Jack a spot in the prestigious TB International Karting Final in Paris—a remarkable accomplishment for such a young driver.

Warwick go-karting champion Jack Baker. Picture supplied.placeholder image
Warwick go-karting champion Jack Baker. Picture supplied.

Recognising his potential, Jack’s family decided to invest in his karting career by purchasing a second hand Junior X30 kart.

Despite limited resources, Jack has already made a promising start on the local racing circuits, securing three novice trophies in just five races.

His overall record is equally impressive, with 20 wins, 13 second-place finishes, and four third-place finishes.

Adventure Sports in Warwick, recognising Jack’s exceptional promise, has stepped in as a sponsor, providing invaluable support.

However, the road ahead is financially demanding.

Josh, who serves as Jack’s engineer, manager, and coach, is doing everything he can to keep his son on track.

He said: “This sport has been life-changing for Jack. It’s his lifeline, and I’ll do whatever it takes to support him.”

As Jack dreams of racing across the UK and eventually Europe, more sponsorship will be required to help cover the costs of equipment, travel, and professional coaching. In return, sponsors can gain visibility through branding on Jack’s kart, van, overalls, and social media.

Anyone who is interested in supporting Jack’s journey can contact Josh by phone on 07855 433104 or email at [email protected]

