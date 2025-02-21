Young Warwickshire musicians perform in concert as part of orchestra course
The orchestra - which is a partnership between professional musicians from The Orchestra of the Swan, the Heart of England Music Hub, and the Warwick Schools Foundation - held a two-day course and concert at Warwick Hall in Myton Road in Warwick earlier this month.
The Swan Youth Orchestra provides an opportunity for young musicians from the region to experience playing in a full symphony orchestra.
During the two-day course on February 1 and 2, participants received tuition from professionals from The Orchestra of the Swan and the Music Services, culminating in a public concert performance.
This latest course, conducted by internationally acclaimed conductor Rebecca Miller, featured a programme of orchestral music themed around dance.
The young musicians demonstrated their talent by delivering a performance after just two days of rehearsals.
Councillor Kam Kaur, portfolio holder for education at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The talents and musical ability of our young people in Warwickshire is breath-taking.
“To perform to such a high standard after only two days of rehearsals is amazing.
"This would not be possible without our team of incredible teachers at Warwickshire Music and the support of their colleagues in our schools. We are very fortunate to have such a strong Music Service and Music Hub partnership in Warwickshire.”
A video of the concert has been embedded in this article but it can also be viewed by clicking here.
For more information about the Swan Youth Orchestra go to: https://orchestraoftheswan.org/the-swan-youth-orchestra/