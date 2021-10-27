Youngsters at Upper Lighthorne FC get a new kit for their first season

The Under 11s of Upper Lighthorne FC with their new kits sponsored by David Wilson Homes. Photo supplied

Youngsters at Upper Lighthorne FC have got a new kit for their first season.

Set up in summer, the Under 11’s new kit is sponsored by home builder David Wilson Homes.

Mikey Perks, club chair at Upper Lighthorne FC, said: “What David Wilson Homes is doing is supporting the local area and showing the existing community that it wants to have a positive impact and be actively involved in community building.”

Youngsters at Upper Lighthorne FC have got a new kit for their first season.

Training sessions for the Under 11’s team are held on Wednesday evenings, while matchdays are Saturday mornings.

These will be held at Lighthorne Heath Sports Field in Marston Avenue.

Mikey continued: “I moved to the village of Lighthorne Heath just over a year ago and discovered there was nothing local for children to do.

"Aware of the new build developments being planned and the potential for a large community in the area, I launched the club.

Youngsters at Upper Lighthorne FC have got a new kit for their first season.

“I’ve coached football since I was 16 and have always wanted to have my own club, but I couldn’t imagine it would grow so big so quickly, and with the new communities on their way, it will just continue to grow and grow.”

Dominic Harman, managing director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We are thrilled to be Upper Lighthorne FC’s shirt sponsor for their first two seasons.

“We are committed to creating a positive impact on the surrounding areas in which we build and are pleased to contribute to help the club continue to provide the local community with a chance to play football in a safe environment and make new friends.”