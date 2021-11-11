Youngsters can audition for a part in a Leamington theatre group's performance of The Little Mermaid

Spa Theatre Juniors is inviting budding performers to audition for its next show The Little Mermaid.

Budding performers across Warwickshire are being invited to take a deep dive into the world of The Little Mermaid when the Spa Theatre Juniors group holds auditions for its next show.

The auditions will take place at Aylesford School on Tuesday December 7 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Youngsters and teenagers aged from eight to 17 are being encouraged to get involved and show off their acting, dancing and singing skills for the family favourite musical.

Rehearsals will take place at Aylesford School on Tuesdays from 6.30pm and the show will be performed from May 5 to 7 at the Bridge House Theatre in Warwick.

Spa Theatre Juniors' is a charity organisation run by volunteers and with the aims of providing children with new skills, confidence and opportunities through a wide range of performing arts.

The group had to cancel its 2020 show ‘In the Heights’ due to the Covid pandemic.

Vicky Burford, committee member at Spa Theatre Juniors, said: “Spa Theatre is back in business after the delay of the pandemic; we are so excited to welcome our new and existing members to audition for our next musical, it promises to be another great year for our actors.

“The Little Mermaid is always a favourite for families and children of all ages, and the musical was our first choice for this year’s production.

“We have had glowing reviews from previous musicals including The Addams Family, The Little Shop of Horrors and Beauty and the Beast, with tickets selling out every year – we recommend booking your tickets as soon as you can to make sure you don’t miss out."

Aimee Matthews, director of the musical, added: “These auditions are the perfect opportunity for local young actors, dancers and singers to step into the spotlight and go 'under the sea' with us.

“We are encouraging all children between the ages of eight and 17 to get involved - there’s a real range of parts on offer from our main character Arial through to the ensemble and King Triton.