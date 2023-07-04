Register
Youngsters from Radford Semele raised money for children in Ukraine

Robyn, Alice,Owen and Dia organised a day of fun activities at the village hall and sports and social club and were able to donate £300 to the Aid for Ukraine team.
By Oliver Williams
Published 4th Jul 2023, 18:49 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 18:49 BST

Youngsters from Radford Semele organised a day of fun activities in the village to raise hundreds of pounds to help children in war-torn Ukraine.

Robyn, Alice,Owen and Dia held the event at the village hall and sports and social club and were able to donate £300 to the Aid for Ukraine team.

The event showcased the community's support and generosity.

Radford Semele youngsters Robyn, Alice, Owen and Dia raised £300 for Aid for Ukraine by holding a fun day in the village. Picture supplied,Radford Semele youngsters Robyn, Alice, Owen and Dia raised £300 for Aid for Ukraine by holding a fun day in the village. Picture supplied,
From baking and selling homemade dog biscuits and their own toys, the group ensured there was something for everyone.

Games such as ring toss, guess the number of sweets, guess the name of the teddy, and more provided additional excitement.

There was also a barbecue run by some of the dads in the village.

For more information about Aid for Ukraine and its ongoing initiatives visit the facebook page www.facebook.com/PolishcentreLeamington/ or email [email protected]

Radford Semele youngsters Robyn, Alice, Owen and Dia raised £300 for Aid for Ukraine by holding a fun day in the village. Picture supplied,Radford Semele youngsters Robyn, Alice, Owen and Dia raised £300 for Aid for Ukraine by holding a fun day in the village. Picture supplied,
