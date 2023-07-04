Robyn, Alice,Owen and Dia organised a day of fun activities at the village hall and sports and social club and were able to donate £300 to the Aid for Ukraine team.

Youngsters from Radford Semele organised a day of fun activities in the village to raise hundreds of pounds to help children in war-torn Ukraine.

The event showcased the community's support and generosity.

From baking and selling homemade dog biscuits and their own toys, the group ensured there was something for everyone.

Games such as ring toss, guess the number of sweets, guess the name of the teddy, and more provided additional excitement.

There was also a barbecue run by some of the dads in the village.

For more information about Aid for Ukraine and its ongoing initiatives visit the facebook page www.facebook.com/PolishcentreLeamington/ or email [email protected]