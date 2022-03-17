Your chance to see the Red Arrows across the skies of south Warwickshire this summer

The RAF Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows will be headlining the 2022 Midlands Air Festival.

The three-day event takes place at the Ragley Hall Estate from June 2 to 4.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RAF Red Arrows are one of the most respected jet aerobatic teams in the world and a national favourite whenever they display.

The RAF Red Arrows will be headlining the festival. Photo supplied by Midlands Air Festival

Confirmed for two full displays at the event, the Midlands Air Festival will be one of the very first Red Arrows displays of the season and the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Making its first appearance at the Midlands Air Festival this year, is the Avro Lancaster four engined bomber of the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The only flying example in Europe, it will be accompanied by an escort of a Spitfire and Hurricane, both key fighters in the Battle of Britain.

Also confirmed to appear is the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team.

Avro Lancaster four engine bomber of the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

Plummeting to earth at speeds up to 195kmh, the world’s most accomplished military skydivers will leap from their aircraft, trailing smoke to make them easier to spot.

Once they deploy their canopies, they will carry out a series of manoeuvres and set pieces, including their famous non-contact canopy stacking and relative work.

They will land right in front of the audience, providing a unique opportunity for people to chat to the team and ask questions.

Rounding up the contribution from the RAF is the Grob Tutor. This aircraft is used to provide air experience flights and elementary flight training for University Squadrons, RAF Cadets and entry level pilots.

Creating the display for an air show is a big challenge for the pilot in this lightweight aircraft. It is a study in energy management as the pilot only has 180hp to play with, so will start his

display at maximum height.

The Tutor is welcomed to the show to emphasise the Midlands Air Festival’s commitment to its STEM activities, which is also highlighted by the Rolls Royce STEM unit on site.

Alongside the coveted RAF line up, the dazzling air display programme for the 2022 Midlands Air Festival will include formation aerobatics from Team Raven in their new six aircraft routine, the mighty B17 Flying Fortress ‘Sally B’, the Rolls Royce Heritage flight Spitfire And Mustang, Strikemaster classic jet pair, Jet Provost, the amazing Gyroplane, the Turbulent flying circus team, aerial ballet and more.

In addition, the festival will stage a display of 200 giant multi-coloured hot air balloons and rare airships. These will include the largest collection of special shape character balloons in Europe.

Look out for star attraction from Germany, Tropsy, the friendly dinosaur, the two liquorice allsorts Bertie Bassetts, Action Man, the massive Scottish Piper, The Guardsman and many more, all standing well over 100ft high.

Trevor Graham, Midlands Air Festival director of aviation, said: “We are thrilled to be supported by the RAF Red Arrows and the stunning BBMF Lancaster for this year’s Platinum Jubilee Festival.

"When you add all of the other fabulous items we have attending, it all adds up to a tremendous day out for aviation enthusiasts and families alike.

"If you have never been to an air show, this is the one to start with.”