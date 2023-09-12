Your chance to star in real life ghost story at Rugby Theatre
This is your chance to star in a real life ghost story at Rugby Theatre.
Ghost hunters are invited to spend spooky night at the Henry Street venue with the paranormal investigators from Dark Encounters UK.
It’s taking place on Sunday, November 19 from 7.30pm-12.30pm.
Lead investigator Lee Baylis, who is from Rugby, said: “We are offering people the chance to investigate the entire theatre including the dressing rooms underneath the stage, the stage area, the balcony and stairs. As a special bonus we will also be able to investigate the Central Hall opposite the theatre.
“This is an honest ghost hunting experience, so there won't be any fakery or trickery during the night.
"We believe that if activity happens, it happens for real.”
For more information and tickets, which are £30, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rugby-theatre-ghost-hunt-warwickshire-sunday