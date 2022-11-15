Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Your chance to win a life-size cutout of David Bowie that many have admired in a Leamington shop window

So many people have asked about it – so the owner is raffling it off for charity

By Phil Hibble
4 minutes ago
A life-size cutout of David Bowie is being raffled off in Leamington - with the proceeds going to charity.
A life-size cutout of David Bowie is being raffled off in Leamington - with the proceeds going to charity.

A life-size cutout of David Bowie is being raffled off in Leamington - with the proceeds going to charity.

Many people have seen cutout in the window of Seismic Records, based in the The Neighbourhood in Warwick Street, for a few years.

And in fact many people have also shown an interest in taking it home.

Most Popular

Second prize is a very lovely colour vinyl

Advertisement

"The cutout was sent to us from the record company and has been sat in our window for the last few years," said owner Stuart Smith.

"I've had so many people ask me if they can have him I thought it would be a good opportunity to raise some money for a good cause

"All proceeds will be going The Epilepsy Society. Second prize is a very lovely colour vinyl."

Raffle tickets can be purchased instore for £1 each and the draw will be held on New Years Eve.

David BowieLeamington