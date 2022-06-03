Your photos from a magnificent day of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and Southam​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

3. Your Jubilee photos

Under sunny skies on Thursday, an estimated 1,500 people brought picnics to Southam Recreation Ground and enjoyed live music through the afternoon, building to a virtuoso performance of church bells before a lone bugler played the fanfare ‘Kingdom’ announcing the lighting of the Jubilee beacon. The Melody Makers choir performed the ‘Song for the Commonwealth’ to coincide with many other towns and cities around the country, then led a Last Night of the Proms sing-song to round off a great day for all ages. Organised by the town council, the event involved many local organisations including Fresh Radio for sound and artists, Melody Makers choir, Rubbish Friends litter picking, Southam First for equipment loan, Warwickshire Ambulance Association for event medical cover plus volunteer marshals and lone bugler Allan Peachy. The floodlights were kindly lent by EKFB (from HS2).

Photo: Submitted photo