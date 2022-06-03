Your photos from a magnificent day of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and Southam​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Well, what a day! The sun was shining yesterday (June 2) as residents across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth started the celebrations for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.
Here are some of the your photos from yesterday (Thursday, June 2) – thank you to everyone who took the time to email their photos to us.
1. Your Jubilee photos
After the Royal Wedding and Diamond Jubilee street parties, Saville Grove in Kenilworth once again held a magnificent street party for the Platinum Jubilee with events such as bingo, quizzes, games, a scavenger hunt, BBQ and screening the Party from the Palace and big lunch. Every home has decorated a flag to make a special string of bunting and the Grove has magnificent decorations.
Photo: Submitted photo
2. Your Jubilee photos
After the Royal Wedding and Diamond Jubilee street parties, Saville Grove in Kenilworth once again held a magnificent street party for the Platinum Jubilee with events such as bingo, quizzes, games, a scavenger hunt, BBQ and screening the Party from the Palace and big lunch. Every home has decorated a flag to make a special string of bunting and the Grove has magnificent decorations.
Photo: Submitted photo
3. Your Jubilee photos
Under sunny skies on Thursday, an estimated 1,500 people brought picnics to Southam Recreation Ground and enjoyed live music through the afternoon, building to a virtuoso performance of church bells before a lone bugler played the fanfare ‘Kingdom’ announcing the lighting of the Jubilee beacon. The Melody Makers choir performed the ‘Song for the Commonwealth’ to coincide with many other towns and cities around the country, then led a Last Night of the Proms sing-song to round off a great day for all ages.
Organised by the town council, the event involved many local organisations including Fresh Radio for sound and artists, Melody Makers choir, Rubbish Friends litter picking, Southam First for equipment loan, Warwickshire Ambulance Association for event medical cover plus volunteer marshals and lone bugler Allan Peachy. The floodlights were kindly lent by EKFB (from HS2).
Photo: Submitted photo
4. Your Jubilee photos
Under sunny skies on Thursday, an estimated 1,500 people brought picnics to Southam Recreation Ground and enjoyed live music through the afternoon, building to a virtuoso performance of church bells before a lone bugler played the fanfare ‘Kingdom’ announcing the lighting of the Jubilee beacon. The Melody Makers choir performed the ‘Song for the Commonwealth’ to coincide with many other towns and cities around the country, then led a Last Night of the Proms sing-song to round off a great day for all ages.
Organised by the town council, the event involved many local organisations including Fresh Radio for sound and artists, Melody Makers choir, Rubbish Friends litter picking, Southam First for equipment loan, Warwickshire Ambulance Association for event medical cover plus volunteer marshals and lone bugler Allan Peachy. The floodlights were kindly lent by EKFB (from HS2).
Photo: Submitted photo