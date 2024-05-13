Jayne Melville took this photo of the Northern Lights above Warwick Gates.Jayne Melville took this photo of the Northern Lights above Warwick Gates.
Your pictures: Northern Lights illuminate skies across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

By Oliver Williams
Published 13th May 2024, 09:50 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 09:55 BST
Residents have taken these stunning photos of the Northern Lights above Kenilworth on Friday evening (May 10)

The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, appeared in the night sky across Warwickshire to kick off the weekend in style.

The impressive spectacle, usually only visible from northern parts of the British Isles or further afield, dazzled skygazers with beautiful shades of green and pink.

Steven Barnett took this photo of the Northern Lights above Kenilworth

Steven Barnett took this photo of the Northern Lights above Kenilworth Photo: Steven Barnett

Garry Delday's photo of the Northern Lights above Barford.

Garry Delday's photo of the Northern Lights above Barford. Photo: Garry Delday

Nicky Stevenson sent in this photo of the Northern Lights over Clapham Terrace School in Leamington.

Nicky Stevenson sent in this photo of the Northern Lights over Clapham Terrace School in Leamington. Photo: Nicky Stevenson

Rachel Beraj took this photo of the Northern Lights over Stoneleigh Abbey.

Rachel Beraj took this photo of the Northern Lights over Stoneleigh Abbey. Photo: Rachel Beraj

