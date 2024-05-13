Your pictures: Northern Lights illuminate skies across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Readers have sent in these stunning photos of the Northern Lights above Kenilworth on Friday evening (May 10).

The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, appeared in the night sky across Warwickshire to kick off the weekend in style.

The impressive spectacle, usually only visible from northern parts of the British Isles or further afield, dazzled skygazers with beautiful shades of green and pink.

1 . The Northern Lights above Warwick district Steven Barnett took this photo of the Northern Lights above Kenilworth Photo: Steven Barnett

2 . The Northern Lights above Warwick district Garry Delday's photo of the Northern Lights above Barford. Photo: Garry Delday

3 . The Northern Lights above Warwick district Nicky Stevenson sent in this photo of the Northern Lights over Clapham Terrace School in Leamington. Photo: Nicky Stevenson

4 . The Northern Lights above Warwick district Rachel Beraj took this photo of the Northern Lights over Stoneleigh Abbey. Photo: Rachel Beraj