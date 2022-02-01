You're hired!: Utility company with offices in Warwick is taking on young apprentices as part of national campaign

Yaroslava Sibanda, higher apprentice at National Grid based in Warwick.

A major utility company with offices in Warwick is taking on young apprentices as part of a national campaign.

National Grid, at Warwick Technology Park in Gallows Hill, is recruiting for a number of job roles which range from planning and design engineers to IT staff as part of National Apprenticeship Week from Monday (February 7).

The business is currently recruiting 64 apprentice roles across the country, with 13 roles still open for applications in the Warwickshire.

Dan Tingle, new talent & STEM manager at National Grid.

Commenting on the benefits of apprenticeship programmes, Dan Tingle, new talent and STEM manager at National Grid, said: “Apprenticeships provide a win-win situation for business and young people. For young people, they have the opportunity to kickstart their career with lots of learning potential and working with different departments and teams.

"Participants also have the opportunity to learn and work, while earning a salary, and can form long-term friendships with the cohort they begin the programme with.

"For businesses, they’re able to grow a talent base that has diverse skillsets through programmes focusing on plugging potential skills gaps or strengthening skills in areas which are showing promising signs of growth and will need more people to support in the future.

“Apprenticeships will be crucial to building the net zero workforce.

"The UK needs people from a variety of backgrounds to deliver on climate ambitions, bringing fresh ideas and solutions to new challenges.

"These programmes can foster and shape the skills needed for a green energy future through a mix of studying and hands-on experience, transforming the interest young people have in tackling climate change into a reality.

“At National Grid, our schemes can set individuals on the path to a meaningful career and provide the right environment for them to become, for example, the civil, mechanical and electrical engineers or data analysts of tomorrow.

"Our Warwick based apprenticeships will help shape a number of critical roles for our business including future planning or design engineers that will help run our control rooms or manage key net zero infrastructure in the years to come.”