You're such a good boy Bobb! Rugby mountain dog climbs to second place at Crufts

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 13th Mar 2025, 14:38 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 14:39 BST
A Bernese mountain dog from Rugby climbed his way to second place at Crufts.

It was Bobb’s third year competing at the dog show, held at the NEC in Birmingham last weekend.

He is owned in partnership between Sarah Peacocke and Sarah Plant.

Bobb won his class the first year and the second year. This year he came second in the Limit category.

"We’re very proud of Bobb,” said Sarah.

He is Dutch-bred and his Kennel Club name is Bobb vom Durbachler Wald.

