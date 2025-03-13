You're such a good boy Bobb! Rugby mountain dog climbs to second place at Crufts
A Bernese mountain dog from Rugby climbed his way to second place at Crufts.
It was Bobb’s third year competing at the dog show, held at the NEC in Birmingham last weekend.
He is owned in partnership between Sarah Peacocke and Sarah Plant.
Bobb won his class the first year and the second year. This year he came second in the Limit category.
"We’re very proud of Bobb,” said Sarah.
He is Dutch-bred and his Kennel Club name is Bobb vom Durbachler Wald.