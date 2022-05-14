Police and paramedics attend emergency incident in Overslade - residents say air ambulance was present too

Residents reported seeing an air ambulance taking off earlier this evening following what appears to have been an emergency incident in Overslade.

By Alex Green
Saturday, 14th May 2022, 10:45 pm

One resident said that just before 9pm this evening, May 14, they heard what they described as a ‘massive smash noise’ in the Wentworth Road area.

They said there they quickly saw a police presence on the road.

This newspaper attended Wentworth Road at 9.20pm and saw one police car leaving, while one car and two officers remained at the side of the road.

Residents were also reporting seeing paramedics and a heavy police presence on the corner of Bilton Road and Buchannan Road this evening.

An air ambulance reportedly landed on a nearby field.

It is not yet clear if the police presence on Wentworth Road was in any way linked to the incident on Bilton Road.

More information when we get it.

