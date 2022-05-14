Police and paramedics attend emergency incident in Overslade - residents say air ambulance was present too

One resident said that just before 9pm this evening, May 14, they heard what they described as a ‘massive smash noise’ in the Wentworth Road area.

They said there they quickly saw a police presence on the road.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This newspaper attended Wentworth Road at 9.20pm and saw one police car leaving, while one car and two officers remained at the side of the road.

Latest news.

Residents were also reporting seeing paramedics and a heavy police presence on the corner of Bilton Road and Buchannan Road this evening.

An air ambulance reportedly landed on a nearby field.

It is not yet clear if the police presence on Wentworth Road was in any way linked to the incident on Bilton Road.