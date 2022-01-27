Police appeal after fatal accident in Coleshill

An appeal has been issued by police following a fatal collision in Coleshill.

It happened in Faraday Avenue shortly after 10pm yesterday, Wednesday (January 26) and involved a grey Fiat 500 and an HGV.

The driver of the Fiat – a man in his 20s – was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police sad his next of kin has been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

A woman in her 20s who was travelling in the car was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

The HGV driver was uninjured.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who saw the collision, the vehicles and the manner in which they were being driven prior to the collision or who has dashcam footage of it.